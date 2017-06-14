Report of Active Shooter at Travis Air Force Base was False Alarm, Officials Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- In the middle of a drill to prepare Travis Air Force Base for the worst, the worst happened -- reports of an actual active shooter.

"I called my children and said, OK, oh my gosh," said Irene Sinning, a customer service clerk at the Air Force Inn.

"Text your loved ones, make sure they're not on that side of the base and that they're safe. You, you just worry in general, hoping everybody's safe," said Jake Gardner, an aviation employee at Travis.

"Oh my gosh, scary, really scary, yes," said Sinning.

Luckily all the fear was for naught with base staff taking about 90 minutes to lift lockdowns and confirm that no actual active shooter had shown up during base drill maneuvers.

It's a day when Americans everywhere have felt the impact of federal lawmakers being shot at while practicing for a baseball game in Virginia.

And Californians faced the added layer of three people being shot to death in a workplace rampage in their own state.

"Obviously you have multiple real incidents across the nation, and that is going to heighten everyone's awareness," said U.S. Air Force Colonel John Klein.

Klein says the base wide drill exercises were over for the day, "...when (there was) a telephone call from a base employee to our law enforcement desk that they heard a single shot outside of our base exchange."

That's what started the lockdowns and the search for said shooter, but it all proved to be a false alarm -- two words at least two other communities wish they had heard today.