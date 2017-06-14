Salute to Service: Vincent Po’oi Fights for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today's Salute to Service, FOX40 is recognizing Vincent Po'oi from West Sacramento.

He's joining more than 100 kids from across the nation to encourage lawmakers to continue funding the special diabetes program. The program provides new therapies such as the artificial pancreas that can save millions of lives and help improve quality of life. It also lowers cost of supplies for treatment.

Vincent was eight years old when he was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes -- at the same time he started football camp. He's now 13, and hopes one day there will be a cure.

In July, Vincent will attend the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Children's Congress in Washington D.C.

He will also be a part of the "One Walk" that will take place at the State Capitol in October to help spread awareness for diabetes.

The Cafeteria Ultra Lounge, 1115 15th St, is hosting a benefit concert, "T1DLooksLikeMe," on Saturday, October 28 from 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. to raise diabetes awareness and funding to find a cure.