Should Members of Congress Have More Security?

SACRAMENTO -- After this morning's shooting in Virginia, some members of Congress are debating if there should be an increase in security for them. That could mean assigning more armed Capitol Police officers to individual lawmakers.

Wednesday morning's tragedy is one many who have served in Washington, D.C. say hits too close.

"Today was a tough day for us," said former Congressman Doug Ose.

Ose represented California's 3rd district from 1999 to 2005.

White he never played baseball, he says he did play in a similar home court event, in which Democrats and Republicans would play basketball for charity.

"I think we went to Gallaudet University and played the game. It was terrible basketball, but it was a lot of fun," Ose said.

Fun he says members of Congress, both Democrat and Republican, needed.

"There are avenues that members can utilize to let off steam. It's very, very important, because otherwise you're just all (messed up) all the time," he said.

While this attack will not stop the congressional baseball game, it, along with the 2011 Tuscon attack on Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, does have members of Congress asking if they're protected enough.

"Absolutely they should have security," Congressman John Garamendi said.

Garamendi, who has represented California's 3rd district since 2013 and served in Congress since 2009, spoke to us on the phone from Washington, D.C.

He believes the extra cost to the taxpayers to protect the 535 members of Congress would be worth the peace of mind.

"The amount of money it would take to provide security for those who are actively threatened would be minimal," Garamendi said.

However, Ose disagrees.

"I don't think the answer is deploying more security," he said.

His issue is not with the financial impact, but instead with what adding extra security would do.

"People are supposed to be able to come up and go, yeah that's you," Ose said.

"You can't build walls up around these elected officials, that's not what they're supposed to do. The President might be a little different. But not these 535, these people need to be out in the communities," he said.

Of course, we've seen at many town hall meetings held by our local lawmakers, there has been a large police presence. That so far, has not stopped people from asking their questions nor talking to their elected officials.