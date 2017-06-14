‘Active Shooter’ Report on Travis Air Force Base False Alarm, Officials Clarify

FAIRFIELD — A Travis Air Force Base spokesperson confirmed an active shooter Wednesday afternoon before clarifying that reports of gunfire were unfounded.

Those on base were told to shelter in place, and lock doors and windows. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 5 p.m.

Security alert @Travis60AMW. Shelter in place. Lock doors/windows. Await further info. Follow Travis Facebook page for updates. — Travis AFB Official (@Travis60AMW) June 14, 2017

A base spokesperson said the report happened in the middle of a planned safety exercise around 3:20 p.m., but was unrelated to the training.

Rep. John Garamendi tells The Associated Press that the lockdown went into effect at Travis Air Force Base on Wednesday after someone reported a possible gunshot.

Garamendi, who was briefed on the situation, says there was a training exercise underway at the base at the time and “someone took that to be an active shooter.”

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services posted on Facebook that there is no active shooter and the response has been canceled.

