VACAVILLE -- A Solano County judge has revoked a Vacaville man's bail after his seventh arrest for driving under the influence.

Michael F. Wynters was still driving and had not faced much jail time after his six prior arrests in as many years because he was never convicted.

His bail was set at $130,000 before it was revoked.

Wynters' photo was posted to a Vacaville community Facebook group, asking bars and markets not to sell him alcohol.