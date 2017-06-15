12-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted During Burglary in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Authorities are searching for a suspect after he burglarized a home and sexually assaulted a girl in South Sacramento.

The incident happened Wednesday just after 11 a.m. at a home near 40th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The suspect entered the home and began taking property. He then located the 12-year-old girl and began to assault her. The victim fought back and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as an Asian or Hispanic man around 20 years old.

He was approximately 5’11” tall, thin build, with shoulder length black hair and a goatee.

