Adopt a Pet: Dr. Pepper

Today, Nereo brought along little -- but active -- Dr. Pepper. He is a lively dog in need of a home.

I'd like to be the one and only dog in my new home. not well socialized with other dogs, may be to pushy/dominant for most dogs.

I find cats a little TOO interesting, so best to keep them away.

I lived with kids in my previous home.

A lively, friendly guy, 9 pound Dr. Pepper is quite the "talker," walks well on leash, will sit when requested and enjoys playing fetch when he's not being petted. |kc|

##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####

Because I am 5+ years old, my adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.