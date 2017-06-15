Adopt a Pet: Dr. Pepper

Today, Nereo brought along little -- but active -- Dr. Pepper. He is a lively dog in need of a home.
I'd like to be the one and only dog in my new home. not well socialized with other dogs, may be to pushy/dominant for most dogs.
I find cats a little TOO interesting, so best to keep them away.
I lived with kids in my previous home.
A lively, friendly guy, 9 pound Dr. Pepper is quite the "talker," walks well on leash, will sit when requested and enjoys playing fetch when he's not being petted. |kc|
##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####
Because I am 5+ years old, my adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.
|Animal ID
|31463477
|Species
|Dog
|Breed
|Pomeranian/Mix
|Age
|8 years 11 months 3 days
|Gender
|Male
|Size
|Small
|Color
|Black
|Spayed/Neutered
|Declawed
|No
|Site
|Adoptions
|Location
|Dog Runs
|Intake Date
|5/17/2017
|Adoption Price
|$100.00