Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Concerts in the Park is more than just amazing music, food, and drinks. It also brings out incredibly talented local artists. Arturo Romero is one artist that will be showcasing his work there and today he joined us to show off his art style. Check out more from Arturo at Concerts in the Park!Concerts in the ParkFridays now through July 21st5-9pmCesar Chavez Plaza(916) 442-8575