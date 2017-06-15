Celebrate The Rind’s 4th Anniversary

Posted 3:01 PM, June 15, 2017, by , Updated at 01:32PM, June 15, 2017


The Rind is celebrating their 4th anniversary with a party featuring everything cheese!  The celebration will feature a California cheese buffet bar, a chance to taste and vote in the "Perfect Bite" competition, a cheese board paired with wine or beer flight, a raffle, and more!  If you love cheese and a good time, join The Rine for their 4th birthday!

More info:
The Rind Birthday Party
Saturday, 11am-2pm
$30 per person at the door (sells out fast)
$33 through pay pal

The Rind: Cheese Bar
1801 L Street STE. #40 Sacramento
(916) 441-7463
TheRindSacramento.com
Facebook: The Rind Cheese Bar
Twitter: @The_Rind