Celebrate The Rind’s 4th Anniversary

The Rind is celebrating their 4th anniversary with a party featuring everything cheese! The celebration will feature a California cheese buffet bar, a chance to taste and vote in the "Perfect Bite" competition, a cheese board paired with wine or beer flight, a raffle, and more! If you love cheese and a good time, join The Rine for their 4th birthday!

More info:

The Rind Birthday Party

Saturday, 11am-2pm

$30 per person at the door (sells out fast)

$33 through pay pal

The Rind: Cheese Bar

1801 L Street STE. #40 Sacramento

(916) 441-7463

TheRindSacramento.com

Facebook: The Rind Cheese Bar

Twitter: @The_Rind