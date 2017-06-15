Celebrate The Rind’s 4th Anniversary

The Rind is celebrating their 4th anniversary with a party featuring everything cheese! The celebration will feature a California cheese buffet bar, a chance to taste and vote in the "Perfect Bite" competition, a cheese board paired with wine or beer flight, a raffle, and more! If you love cheese and a good time, join The Rine for their 4th birthday!
The Rind Birthday Party
Saturday, 11am-2pm
$30 per person at the door (sells out fast)
$33 through pay pal
The Rind: Cheese Bar
1801 L Street STE. #40 Sacramento
(916) 441-7463
