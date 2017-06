SACRAMENTO — With the weather heating up pools across the area are now open.

The city of Sacramento operates 12 pools and “five” play pools giving swimmers the opportunity to cool off.

Admission is $2 for children 17 years old and younger and $4 for adults. Play pools are free for everyone.

Visit the City of Sacramento website for more information.

North Area

Doyle

Johnston

Natomas HS

Mama Marks Play Pool

Robertson Play Pool

Central Area

Clunie

Glenn Hall

Oki

Southside

Tahoe Park (run by the YMCA)

Bertha Henschel Play Pool

South Area

Cabrillo

George Sim

Mangan

McClatchy

Pannell Meadowview

Colonial Play Pool

William Land Park Play Pool