PLACER COUNTY — Placer County sheriffs have arrested four suspects in connection to the murder of a 38-year-old man.

Tu Duc Nguyen’s body was found on May 25 near Sunset Boulevard West in unincorporated Placer County.

Authorities say Nguyen was shot numerous times.

Jerry Vang, 32, Chane Anne Xiong, 33, Jimmy Vang, 34 and Raelyn Bergsten, 20 were arrested for the crime.

All suspects are being held without bail.