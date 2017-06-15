Inmate Mistakenly Released by Authorities Apprehended in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Prison inmate Alamar Houston has been taken back into custody after being mistakenly released by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Officials say 40-year-old Houston was sent out to court in Sacramento County to face charges of vehicle theft and receiving stolen property last month. He was housed at Sacramento County Jail.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation had an active detainer, so after his court proceedings, he should have been returned to the CDCR. Instead, after Houston’s court case was dismissed, he was released by the sheriff’s department.

Houston has a 35-year sentence for vehicle theft, evading a peace officer while driving recklessly, hit-and-run causing injury to another person, and assault with a deadly weapon. Until his transfer to Sacramento County Jail, Houston was housed at Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy.

Authorities located Houston around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in Sacramento and was transferred back to DVI.

