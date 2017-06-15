Man Recovering After Being Hit by Bicyclist Along American River Parkway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A man is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a bicyclist along the American River Parkway on Tuesday night.

Bill Finkbeiner has skull and hand fractures and is missing teeth following the hit-and-run crash.

Friends who were walking with Finkbeiner say a man riding a bike came speeding up from behind and crashed into him, sending him flying into the air.

Finkbeiner is an avid runner who was preparing for a 100 mile run in August. He hasn't missed a day of running in 37 years.

Sacramento County park rangers are investigating the crash as a hit and run.

Friends in the running community are running in honor of Finkbeiner as he recovers at UC Davis Medical Center.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Finkbeiner. You can donate here.