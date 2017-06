Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is outdoor grilling season, which means it’s also Zinfandel season in California! Zinfandel is popular as it can make different styles of wine including red, rosé, sweet, dry, late harvest and sparkling.

Laura Lee with the Wine Institute is out by the grill with Paul demonstrating the best ways to pair Zin with a grilled dish - Grilled Skirt Steak with Fresh California Cherries and Blue Cheese with Sweet Corn Grits.