Roseville Girl Celebrates 18th Birthday by Flying Across the Country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

She was given only hours to live when she was born, but a Roseville girl living with epilepsy and cerebral palsy recently celebrated her 18th birthday. And thanks to Southwest Airlines, her special day was one she'll never forget.

Kellisa loves to travel, so her parents worked out an arrangement with Southwest so she could fly across the country when she turned 18.

Her trip took her to nine different cities over nearly 21 hours, starting in New Orleans and ending in Sacramento. It was a remarkable way to celebrate a day most thought would never come.

Kelisa's life has been extraordinary. An avid traveler, Kellisa, together with loved ones, has hiked at least one trail in all 50 states.

Happy birthday, Kellisa, from all of us at FOX40!