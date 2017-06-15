School Bus Drops Natomas 5-Year-Old Off at Wrong School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATOMAS -- For a 5-year-old, there's nothing like the magic of the first day of school -- even summer school.

But her day took a turn.

Myah Fisher's school bus had picked her up from Bannon Creek Elementary in Natomas and was supposed to drop her off at her after school program.

"They dropped me off at Hight. I was supposed to go to Herron," Myah said.

So there she was with another little boy dropped off in front of the empty Hight Elementary School, left to fend for themselves.

"He went to go find his dad, and I went to go find my dad and my mom," Myah said.

Meanwhile Myah's mom was frantic.

"I didn't know what to do, all I could do was cry and drive up and down the street," said Myah's mom, Marchaunte Fisher.

Myah wandered the area, but eventually she realized she was lost.

"I found a stranger, and she said she was going to help me find my family," Myah said.

And that's a thought that terrifies Myah's mom.

"She's in a car with a stranger... Yes I try not to think about that," Marchaunte Fisher said.

Luckily, that stranger drove to the same school where the bus left Myah, and her mother was there in the parking lot.

"I said 'I thought I'd never see you again,' I was really lost, it was really sad too," Myah said.

The Natomas Unified School District has made some changes including putting an aide on every school bus and issuing new transportation ID cards.

Marchaunte Fisher isn't satisfied with the district nor the bus driver.

"She couldn't give me a reason as why she left my daughter there, that's what make me so mad, why would you just leave her there, there's nobody there," Marchaunte Fisher said.

"If they don't know where I'm supposed to be, they're going to put me on the wrong bus, and I can't have that again​," Myah said.

The Natomas Unified School District issued the following statement:

"Natomas Unified operates an elementary summer school program to help students catch up or stay on track academically for fall classes. Busing is provided as a convenience to families. A mistake was made Monday by our Transportation Department in which two young students were let off a bus at the wrong school location, without parents there to pick them up. Fortunately, the children were reunited safely with their families. Natomas Unified has communicated with and apologized to the families involved. Safety of our students is our top priority, so we have taken immediate steps to ensure this does not happen again, including:

• Assigning an aide to each school bus to assist with student drop-off.

• Reviewing all routing manifests and itineraries to confirm drop-off points for all students.

• Issuing bus passes containing student photos to summer school riders. This will assist bus drivers and aides in tracking student boarding and drop-off. Transportation Department contact information is on the passes.

The intent of our summer school and busing program is to keep students from falling behind in school and to help them reach their academic potential. With the Transportation Department changes listed above, Natomas Unified will continue providing summer academic assistance in the weeks ahead in keeping with our Board-approved Vision of college and career readiness."

The young girl returned to summer school on Thursday and was bused by the school district with the extra measures in place.