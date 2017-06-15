‘Simple Creations’ Performs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Concerts in the Park brings different local and touring musicians to Cesar Chavez Plaza every Friday now through July 21st. 'Simple Creations' will be just one of the amazing artists showcasing their music there and joined us today to give us taste of what's to come. In addition to the great lineup of musicians, there will be plenty of food, beer, wine, and more! Have a blast at Concerts in the Park!Concerts in the ParkFridays now through July 21st5-9pmCesar Chavez Plaza(916) 442-8575