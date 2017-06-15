‘Simple Creations’ Performs

Concerts in the Park brings different local and touring musicians to Cesar Chavez Plaza every Friday now through July 21st. 'Simple Creations' will be just one of the amazing artists showcasing their music there and joined us today to give us taste of what's to come. In addition to the great lineup of musicians, there will be plenty of food, beer, wine, and more! Have a blast at Concerts in the Park!
More info:
Concerts in the Park
Fridays now through July 21st
5-9pm
Cesar Chavez Plaza
(916) 442-8575
GoDowntownSac.com/CIP