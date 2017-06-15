Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Triumph Cancer Foundation provides a 12 week fitness program to cancer survivors. Their 7th Annual "Triumph Uncorked" fundraiser this Saturday aims to benefit their amazing work. The event is held at Helwig Winery and features a gourmet picnic dinner, amazing wine, a concert by Fleekwood Mask and the Big Mac, and more! Get your tickets fast because availability will close today at 5pm!

More info:

Triumph Uncorked

Saturday, 5pm-10pm

Helwig Winery

Triumph Cancer Foundation

947 Enterprise Drive Loft B

TriumphFound.org

Facebook: @TriumphFound

Twitter: @TriumphFound