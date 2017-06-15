Triumph Uncorked

Posted 3:02 PM, June 15, 2017, by , Updated at 01:58PM, June 15, 2017


The Triumph Cancer Foundation provides a 12 week fitness program to cancer survivors.  Their 7th Annual "Triumph Uncorked" fundraiser this Saturday aims to benefit their amazing work.  The event is held at Helwig Winery and features a gourmet picnic dinner, amazing wine, a concert by Fleekwood Mask and the Big Mac, and more!  Get your tickets fast because availability will close today at 5pm!

More info:
Triumph Uncorked
Saturday, 5pm-10pm
Helwig Winery

Triumph Cancer Foundation
947 Enterprise Drive Loft B
TriumphFound.org
Facebook: @TriumphFound
Twitter: @TriumphFound