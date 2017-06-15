Upcoming Heat Wave has People Finding Ways to Beat the Heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- An excessive heat watch has been issued across the valley for this weekend and with triple digits heading our way, many are finding ways to beat the heat.

Sutter Middle School track coach Jodie Cooperman was out jogging before it got too hot.

"I think people underestimate the heat, which is why we are out here really early because you really have to pay attention to it or people are going to get hurt," Cooperman said.

Cooperman says being outside during those extreme afternoon temperatures can lead to heat stroke.

"It is not worth it. Not worth it at all. My son plays football just gotta keep hydrated and watch yourself and really pay attention to what your body is telling you because this is really dangerous stuff," Cooperman said."

A big reason for this weekend's heat? No sign of the Delta breeze for the next several days.

Longtime Sacramento native Kara Synhorst says weekends like these make good trips out to the Bay Area to cool down.

"Can't always do it but my air conditioner is broken so definitely this weekend," Synhorst said.