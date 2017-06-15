Your Weekend, June 15

Courtesy of Sacramento365, FOX40 has a ton of fun activities to fill your weekend.
Sacramento Juneteenth Festival
William Land Park
Thurs. 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.; Fri. 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-juneteenth-festival/
Davis Music Festival 2017
Downtown Davis
Fri. 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Sat. 4 p.m. - Midnight; Sun. 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/davis-music-festival-2017/
Sacramento Zoo 90th Birthday Bash
Sacramento Zoo
Sat. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-zoo-90th-birthday-bash/
Brazilian Carnaval de Verao 2017
CLARA
Sat. 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/brazilian-carnaval-de-verao-2017/
Make It A Night Pick
Sacramento French Film Festival 2017
Crest Theatre & Esquire IMAX
Fri. 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. - Midnight; Sun. 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-french-film-festival-2017/
Where to Eat: Ella
Where to Get A Drink: Dive Bar