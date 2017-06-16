All the Wedding Styles You Want

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Phuong and Thuy Tresner of "Elegant Designs Bridal" joined Lori to talk about just a few of the great fashions they offer for weddings. Wedding season is here and they have a great selection of dresses and tuxedos to choose from. They offer gorgeous wedding dresses, bridesmaids dresses, flower girl dresses, great tuxes, and accessories too. Find all the styles you want for your wedding at Elegant Designs Bridal!

More info:

Elegant Designs Bridal

2001 Arden Way

(916) 617-9882

Yelp: Elegant Designs Bridal