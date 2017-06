Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Tobias Cooks, owner of La Dolce Vita Bakery and Cafe, joined Lori in the kitchen to celebrate National Cannoli Day! She shows you just how a cannoli is made into a tasty pastry. She also brought along a few other sweet treats. Celebrate National Cannoli Day with La Dolce Vita Bakery and Cafe!

More info:

La Dolce Vita Bakery and Cafe

11:30am-2pm

347 E. Weber Avenue, Stockton

(209) 451-0196

LaDolceVitaBakeryCafe.com