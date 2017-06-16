Cooling Centers Open to Help Locals Escape the Heat

SACRAMENTO — An excessive heat warning has been issued for several cities in the valley.

Starting Saturday and moving into Tuesday evening temperatures will continue to rise and stay in the triple digits. Tuesday highs are expected to reach 109 degrees.

The following organizations will be opening their doors as cooling centers to help locals avoid heat-related illness during the hottest times of the day:

ELK GROVE

City of Elk Grove Wackford Center (front lobby), 9014 Bruceville Road

Open Friday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

No animals allowed, water will be provided.

SACRAMENTO

Carmichael Presbyterian Church (check-in at church office), 5645 Marconi Ave.

Open Tuesday through June 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Only service animals allowed, water will be provided.

Ages 12 to 24 only — Wind Youth Services, 3671 Fifth Ave.

Open Friday through June 23; Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Only service animals allowed, water and snacks will be provided.

E49 Corporation, 2830 G Street

Open Monday through June 23; Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No animals allowed, water will be provided.

Joint City/County Cooling Center at Hart Senior Center, 915 27th Street

Open Saturday through Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pets welcome, water will be provided.

Call 211 for more cooling centers and other buildings that will be open to the public.