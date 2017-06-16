Locals React After Trump Cancels DAPA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Trump administration has ordered an end to the DAPA program, or Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents, which would have provided legal protection to undocumented parents living in the U.S. with citizen or resident children.

The administration did not, however, make any decisions on DACA, or Deferred Action for Early Childhood Arrivals, which provides dreamers, or undocumented people who’ve entered the U.S. illegally as children, with immunity from deportation.

Both DAPA and DACA were Obama era executive orders that President Donald Trump promised to end during his campaign for president.

The shift in immigration policy during the past few months haven't been easy for Edwin Valdez and his family.

"As soon as the elections happened, I took it upon myself and kind of created that plan,” Valdez said.

That plan he’s referring to is for what his family will do the day immigration agents knock on their door.

He and his sisters are citizens, but their parents, both from Mexico, have been working and living in the U.S. illegally for 23 years.

The Valdez family is exactly who the DAPA program was designed to protect. It was never actually implemented because it has been held up in court, but late Thursday night the president officially ended the program, along with any legal protections Valdez’s parents might've gained from it.

"It was just a matter of time," Valdez said. "That was the comment from my dad, 'it was just a matter of time."

"He's been phenomenal about keeping his campaign promises,” said Aaron Park, a Republican campaign staffer who volunteered for the Trump campaign.

He supports the president's move to end DAPA, a move he sees as one fix to a broken immigration system. But he hopes President Trump stops short of fulfilling another campaign promise -- killing DACA.

“There has been no final determination made about the DACA program, which the president has stressed needs to be handled with compassion and with heart,” said Jonathan Hoffman, the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, about the future of DACA.

"With regard to DACA we're talking about kids," Park said. "It's really clear an accommodation needs to be made."

Still, many, including Valdez, wonder if DACA will be next to go. He says many of his friends are dreamers, who rely on the program for healthcare and their education.

"A lot of them have expressed that fear of being deported,” Valdez said.

And with family in mind, he says he has his own fears for the time being.