Man Wanted for Stabbing of 4-Year-Old, Death of 49-Year-Old Woman in Placerville Arrested

PLACERVILLE — A man wanted for the stabbing of a 4-year-old girl and killing of 49-year-old woman has been arrested.

Tuesday around 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Newtown Road near Barragan Road in Placerville on reports of a stabbing.

Once inside, deputies found a dead woman — later identified as 49-year-old Silvia Castillo. A 4-year-old girl was also found inside with multiple stab wounds. The girl was transported to an area hospital.

Around 1:50 a.m. El Centro Police in Southern California contacted the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office to notify them of the arrest of Bernardo Castillo.

Castillo was discovered when a suspicious vehicle was reported. He was arrested without incident.