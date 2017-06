Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KP International offers a full European deli and meat kitchen with meats from all across the world. Gary headed there to check out their incredible selection. It's the perfect place to get food for a barbecue this Father's Day. Get your dad a great cut of meat and a maybe even a gift card for Father's Day at KP International Market!

More info:

KP International Market

10971 Olson Drive, Rancho Cordova

(916) 853-8000

KPInternationalMarket.com

Facebook: KP International Market

Twitter: @KPIMSAC