Mother Fears Missing Daughter is Victim of Sex Trafficking

SACRAMENTO -- The mother of a missing 15-year-old girl fears that her daughter was coaxed into sex trafficking.

Faith King-Basey has been missing since April 27.

Faith's mother, Jessica King, says the two had a "little tiff" the night before she disappeared. The Grant High School student said she was going to stay at her friend's house then called the next day saying she had a headache and was coming home. She never showed up.

King says this isn't like her daughter at all and that she doesn't have her EpiPen or seizure medications with her.

Recently, the teen started receiving expensive items gifted by a mysterious person.

"She starting showing up with expensive clothes, $200 dresses, Louis Vuitton bags," Jessica said. "She told me he was just a friend. That this is how he was paying her for tutoring. I told her to be very careful."

An acquaintance told King that Faith was last seen near Richards Boulevard in Sacramento by a boat ramp taking pictures.

"I don't want to think about it. The kind of pictures she was taking," King said. "It's hard for me to think about. He told me I should probably look on Backpage."

King called the Twin Rivers Police Department who took a report. Faith's mother now says that she is waiting on a call back from the Sacramento Police Department.

Flyers have been distributed to the park rangers in Sacramento and West Sacramento, at truck stops, gas stations and hotels near Old Sacramento and Discovery Park.

A missing children's group based out of San Francisco has made a YouTube video for Faith.

"I want her to know that I love her. That no matter what she has done, no matter who she is with, it's okay," King said. "I won't think any differently of her. She just needs to come home. This is just one part of her life."