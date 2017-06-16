Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Grocery Store Parking Lot; Suspects in Custody

SACRAMENTO — Police are investigating the scene of a homicide in a Sacramento grocery store parking lot where one person was found shot to death and two others were injured.

Tony Turnbull of the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department reports two suspects are in custody after officers spotted them running from the scene outside of Sam’s Market on 23rd Avenue.

Officials are still investigating the scene where the 38-year-old man was killed. The two other men found shot sustained non-life threatening injuries.

At this point it is believed that all suspects are in custody.

Turnbull could not say what led up to the shooting or who the victims or suspects are.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates as this story develops.