Whiskey and Cheese Pairings For Dad

Simone is hanging out with Nugget's executive cheese buyer Jeremy Patin to find out how to pair cheese with your dad's favorite whiskey.

We all know Dad loves cheese on a hamburger, grilled for a sandwich and for some pre-dinner snacking. We also know that many dads are fast becoming fans of whiskey as a delicious adult beverage. But have they paired their two loves? This Father’s Day forget the tie and treat dad to one of the hottest food trends – pairing whiskey with cheese! While whiskey and cheese pairings are far more interesting and exciting than wine and cheese pairings, they are really not that different. For example, pair a harder cheese with a lighter whisky and a creamier cheese with a heavier whisky. Certain whiskeys go great with blue cheese and goat cheese actually pairs better with whiskey than wine.