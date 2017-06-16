Young Woman Kicked Out of Arden Fair Mall for Outfit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- On a 100 degree day at Arden Fair Mall bare arms and legs are a common sight, but the question of whether one woman bared too much is being asked on social media.

Wednesday a young woman shared a Facebook post saying security at Arden Fair Mall told her she was violating the dress code and she needed to cover up or leave. The post had over 1,000 comments, many expressing outrage or confusion at the mall's actions.

The assistant marketing manager for Arden Fair Mall, Dani Olsen, says the Facebook picture doesn’t give the backstory.

"The shorts were too short and you were able to see something," Olsen said.

The mall's code of conduct bans improper attire, defined in part as wearing pants in a manner that exposes undergarments or skin to view.

The mall didn’t provide a picture of what the woman looked like from the back but are standing by their actions.