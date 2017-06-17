150 Gather at Minnesota Park for Castile Rally

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — About 150 people gathered in a Minneapolis park for a rally and downtown march in response to the acquittal of a police officer who shot and killed a black driver, a muted response compared to protests one night earlier.

One of the organizers, Samantha Pree-Stinson, a candidate for City Council, tells the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that the group wouldn’t be marching onto a freeway after its gathering Saturday night at Loring Park.

On Friday night, after the verdict was announced, there were 18 arrests of people police said ignored warnings to leave Interstate 94 in St. Paul.

St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges in the fatal shooting last summer of Philando Castile during a traffic stop.