SACRAMENTO — All lanes of westbound Business 80 are closed at the P Street exit due to a rollover multiple-vehicle collision.

Sacramento Fire says seven patients are being evaluated and transported and that three of them sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.

Reports of a rollover vehicle incident on Westbound Business 80 at P Street off ramp, possibly multiple patients. pic.twitter.com/GFEffF2Csd — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 17, 2017

UPDATE: ALL lanes of WB Business 80 are closed due to multiple-vehicle collision. Several patients are being evaluated and transported. pic.twitter.com/Pqdpi3JE43 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 17, 2017