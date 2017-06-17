Blooming Corpse Flowers Draw Crowds in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Plant lovers in Northern California are getting a rare treat as two corpse flowers bloom for the first time in 10 years.

People are flocking to the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers after it issued a “stink alert” on Thursday that the giant plant from Sumatra was beginning to unfurl its frilly purple-and-green leaf.

When it’s blooming the flower emits a stench likened to rotting flesh.

The conservatory is extending its hours Saturday so people can gaze at the giant flower and get a whiff of its putrid odor.

The plant was donated by a San Francisco man after it began to overtake his bathroom.

Meanwhile, a nursery in Sebastopol, about 50 miles north of San Francisco, is anticipating that its corpse flower will bloom next week.