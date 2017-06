DEL PASO HEIGHTS — A barbershop on Grand Avenue and Dry Creek Road has been heavily damaged after an elderly driver crashed into the building.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Sacramento Fire says the driver hit a parked car and drove through the building.

No injuries were reported.

Elderly driver hits parked car, drives completely THROUGH small barber shop at Dry Creek Rd & Grand Ave this morning, 7AM. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/VzERNI1qgw — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 17, 2017