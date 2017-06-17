Family Says Man Killed in Shooting was Protecting Women from Gunfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A family says their loved one, who they identified as Jovance Lewis, was shielding two women from gunfire Friday when he was gunned down and killed

"He's not that type of guy to go out and cause problems," said Lewis' brother-in-law, Donovan Smith. "He's trying to prevent a problem."

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested two 15-year-old boys for the fatal shooting on the corner of 42nd Street and 23rd Avenue.

"We talked to the two ladies down the street and they even told us that he put his hands up to tell 'em, 'We're not trying to have any problems out here,'" said Devan Smith. "And unfortunately, bad things had to go down like that."

Sacramento Sheriff's Sgt. Tony Turnbull says one of the teen suspects initially got into an argument with Lewis, then left. He says the suspect then returned with another teen, believed to be armed with a gun.

A fist fight initially happened, which escalated to the armed teen pulling out the gun and opening fire.

Lewis died at the scene.

Two other men, ages 47 and 35, were also struck by gunfire, but survived.

Lewis leaves behind his four children, ranging in age from 5 to 13. He also coached his youngest kid's football team.

Now family have vowed to step in for Lewis, in his absence.

"Take care and guide his kids, because I don't want his kids to end up in the type of situation," Donovan Smith said. "So, I know what he would want to do for me is watch out for his kids."