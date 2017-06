MODESTO — Two children and a woman were found dead by Modesto police officers Saturday in a home on Bay Meadows Drive in Modesto.

Heather Graves with the Modesto Police Department reports the homicide happened around 7 p.m. just off of Carver Road.

A man was also found with injuries and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Graves says that police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

