Power Outage Affects 3,700 in Midtown During Heat Advisory

SACRAMENTO — SMUD reports more than 3,700 people in midtown Sacramento were without power in the midst of a heat advisory.

The outage started at 3:48 p.m. and affected 3,713 SMUD customers, who suddenly had to experience one of the hottest parts of the day without air conditioning or fans. Saturday was expected to reach a high of 102 degrees by the afternoon.

Power was restored around 4:58 p.m.

SMUD says the cause of the outage is unknown.

A cooling center has been set up in midtown at the Hart Senior Center on 915 27th Street and will be open until 8 p.m.