Local Boy Surprised with Hundreds of Pugs at Birthday Party

ROSEVILLE -- A local boy's 12th birthday wish came true when he was surprised with a party that was attended by some adorable guests.

Cierra Baumunk planned her son's entire celebration, which took place Saturday at the Pet Food Express in Roseville. She went with a theme she knew her son, Hayden, would be the most excited by -- pugs.

Local pet owners and the Pug Rescue of Sacramento brought hundreds of pugs to join in on the fun.

Hayden's mother was grateful to all of the people who stepped up to surprise her son, who is on the autism spectrum. But Baumunk said she did not want to focus on that aspect of her son's life during his special day.

In another big surprise, an anonymous stranger donated a pug to the family. Hayden decided to name him Pumpkin.