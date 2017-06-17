Suspects in Custody After Assault, Robbery in Vacaville

VACAVILLE — Four men were taken into custody early Friday morning in connection to what Vacaville police are calling a brutal assault and robbery, where a man was allegedly stripped of his personal belongings and severely beaten.

Just before midnight Thursday, Vacaville police received a call for service at a business across from an apartment complex along the 1500 block of Alamo Drive. While responding to that call, officers came across a panicked man at the nearby apartment complex who said he had just been assaulted and robbed.

The victim told police his cell phone, watch, money and pants had been stolen during the assault. He went on to provide officers with a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Shortly thereafter, police were able to locate the suspects’ vehicle on Alamo Drive, at Davis Street. While trying to stop the vehicle, the suspects fled, police said. The pursuit continued onto eastbound Interstate 80 all the way to Winters.

The vehicle later came to a stop in a residential neighborhood in Winters — but it didn’t stop there.

Two of the four suspects then fled on foot. With the help of the Winters Police Department, the CHP and the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, police created a perimeter around the area, where the two individuals were later apprehended by officers.

According to Vacaville police, four men were eventually taken into custody in relation to the alleged assault and robbery.

Following the arrests, with the help of a Vacaville canine officer, officers recovered the victim’s phone.

Police also recovered a stolen firearm.

The suspects, Iseah Garza, 19, Siah Keola, 18 and Jacob Teneyck, 18, all of Vacaville, were arrested on a series of charges in connection to the incident, including robbery, conspiracy, evading an officer and firearm possession.

A juvenile was also taken into custody, but because of his age, police have not released his identity or the charges he’s facing.

The three adult suspects are being held in Solano County Jail, records show.