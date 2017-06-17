Swastikas Spray-Painted on Sacramento Church Investigated as Hate Crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Swastikas were spray-painted onto the St. Francis of Assisi Parish in midtown Sacramento.

The vandalism at the Catholic church on 26th and K streets is being investigated by the Sacramento Police Department as a hate crime.

Along with the black swastikas "DEMOS" was also painted onto one of the church's sides.

Police will be looking to see if a camera on the outside of the church captured any footage that may help them with their investigation.

St. Francis Elementary School teaches transitional kindergarten through 8th grade and is located right next to the church.

