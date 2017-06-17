Wildfires Break Out in California Amid Heatwave

WRIGHTWOOD (AP) — Several wildfires broke out in California as temperatures soar across the state.

In Southern California, a small fire in the San Gabriel Mountains forced the evacuation of up to 35 homes in Wrightwood on Saturday.

Angeles National Forest spokesman Nathan Judy says crews were able to clear brush surrounding the fire to stop its spread and that it appeared they had a handle on it.

In northern Los Angeles County, a wildfire by Castaic Lake is burning about 500 acres in a remote area. The National Weather Service says temperatures in Lancaster, about 30 miles southwest of the lake, topped 105 degrees today.

All northbound lanes of SR-13 are closed at Redwood Rd in #Oakland as @OaklandFireLive fights a vegetation fire. Expect a long closure. pic.twitter.com/BekQhGurtr — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) June 17, 2017

Meanwhile in Northern California, authorities shut down northbound lanes of State Route 13 in Oakland as firefighters try to put out a grass fire.