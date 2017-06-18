Crews Battle Two-Alarm Fire at Old Train Station in Stockton

STOCKTON — Fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire at the corner of Union and Main streets near downtown Stockton.

Battalion Chief Shannon Lewis says that the building is vacant, and that firefighters have been called out there before.

The building is a former train station, and upon arrival, fire crews found two people inside the building who needed help getting out of the building.

Those two people more than likely were transients, and fire crews say they may be responsible for starting the fire, however, that will be determined when the investigation is concluded.

After evacuating the two possible transients, crews were able to use ladder trucks to douse the flames and cool it down.

The two people who were rescued from the building did not need medical attention, no firefighters were injured and the Stockton Fire Department says they did everything they could to make sure the firefighters were hydrated and safe in this extremely hot weather.