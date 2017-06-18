Family in Shock After Mom, Two Young Sons Murdered Inside Modesto Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- A family and an entire Modesto neighborhood are in shock after a mother and her two sons, ages 9 and 4, were found dead inside their Modesto home. The woman's husband is in the hospital from self-inflicted wounds.

"It's just heartbreaking, it's just heartbreaking," said neighbor Charlene Cambra.

For neighbors, it was a horrifying sight. The dark scene of police cars and ambulances is how they learned about a triple homicide.

"It's a horrible day for my family," said Matthew Page.

Page says he's the brother-in-law of the 30-year-old mother, who along with her 9-year-old and 4-year-old sons, was found dead by police Saturday night.

"They were two wonderful kids, and a wonderful mom that worked hard to take care of them, and that they'll be missed an cherished every day," Page said.

Arriving officers also found a 28-year-old man with self-inflicted injuries. A man page says is his sister-in-law's husband of 8 years.

"They found him out front of the house with a large cut in his leg," Page said.

Police are not yet saying if he's a suspect in these murders. While he's currently recovering in the hospital, Page says he and his wife will not visit him.

"Absolutely not, and our family will not speak with him," Page said.

"He was not friendly," Cambra said.

Cambra lived across the street from the family for four years and would always see the boys playing.

"Watch him almost grow up you know," Cambra said.

She believes the 9-year-old boy was the stepson of the husband, as she often saw his real dad pick him up on the weekends.

"He seemed happy go-lucky, playing with his little brother," Cambra said.

Page says next week he was going to turn 10 and his brother just turned 4. Their mother was the manager at a retail store, and her husband was currently unemployed, according to Page.

"Very shocking, nobody saw this coming," he said.

Page says everyone is taking the loss hard.

"Everybody is very confused, and everyone is trying to figure out how to process what's happened here," he said.

Modesto police have not yet said how the three victims died, nor have they charged anyone in the murders.