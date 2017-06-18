French PM: Vote Gives Clear Mandate to Macron

PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister says French voters have given a clear majority to new French President Emmanuel Macron and his centrist government.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, a center-right politician who joined Macron’s movement, said “through their vote, a wide majority of the French have chosen hope over anger.”

He called on the new majority of lawmakers who were elected Sunday to help the government implement Macron’s political agenda. He said his determination is “total” to work on major reforms in the coming months.

With 75 percent of the votes counted Sunday night, the Interior Ministry says Macron’s party has won 42 percent of the vote, followed by the conservative Republicans in a distant second with 22 percent.