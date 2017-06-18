Khris Davis’ 2-Run Homer Leads A’s to Sweep of Yankees

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Khris Davis hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the third that held up to back rookie Jharel Cotton’s first victory since May 4, and the Oakland Athletics completed a four-game sweep of the slumping New York Yankees with a 4-3 win Sunday.

Davis hit his team-best 18th homer in the third after Chad Pinder tied the game on a two-run double that inning. Davis’ leadoff double in the sixth was wasted.

New York welcomed back flame-throwing closer Aroldis Chapman but still lost its season-high sixth straight game following a six-game winning streak, finishing a disappointing 1-6 road trip with a weekend dud against the American League’s worst team.

Cotton (4-7) struck out six over 6 1/3 innings for his second-longest start of the season.

Matt Holliday hit a towering solo homer in the second for the Yankees, and Didi Gregorius homered leading off the fourth.

Luis Cessa (0-1) allowed four runs and five hits in four innings for New York.