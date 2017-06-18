Koepka Off to Solid Start at US Open

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is trying for his first major title, and he is off to a solid start in the final round of the U.S. Open.

Koepka birdied his first two holes to get to 13 under. Brian Harman, who had the lead coming into the day, made a long birdie putt on No. 3 to join Koepka on top.

Rickie Fowler is 1 under through four holes and tied for third with Tommy Fleetwood at 11 under.

Koepka tied for 13th in last year’s Open at Oakmont. Harman missed the cut in his previous two U.S. Opens.