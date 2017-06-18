Man Arrested After Climbing Through Drive-Thru Window, Trashing Store

STOCKTON — A man broke into a Stockton store late Saturday night by climbing through its drive-thru window then began throwing things around him.

Isaac Greer, 36, was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and resisting arrest after he trashed a store on the intersection of Trinity Parkway and Scott Creek Drive.

Once inside the store, the Stockton Police Department reports Greer began “throwing sauces, food, containers, utensils and napkins” everywhere and even hauled cash registers off a counter.

When officers arrived at the scene they were forced to use a Taser on the 36-year-old, who was refusing to comply with them. As he was being arrested he grabbed an officer’s Taser, which prompted one of the officers to fire a bean bag round at him.

Greer was hospitalized then booked into jail.