Pickup Truck Driver Killed When Vehicle Crashed Off Road into Ditch

NORTH NATOMAS -- The driver of a pickup truck died after crashing off of the road and into a ditch near Elverta and Levee roads on Sunday.

The CHP says the truck was going east on the narrow road that connects I-5 to Rio Linda and North Highlands when it crashed.

The call came into the California Highway Patrol as a vehicle collision shortly after 4 p.m., but it soon became clear that this pickup truck was the only vehicle involved.

"We do believe it was a solo vehicle crash," said CHP Officer A.J. McTaggert.

A fire crew and ambulance reached the wreck first after a driver witnessed the pickup drive off the pavement and over a portion of a field before landing in the ditch.

"We arrived on scene shortly after fire. A party was trapped in the vehicle, fire rendered medical aid to the party, unfortunately the party didn't make it," McTaggert said.

There didn't appear to be any skid marks on the roadway and there is no obvious indication of how fast the pickup was traveling when it drove off the road.

"Speed, tire friction marks, anything like that are still under investigation. We're unsure at this time whether drugs or alcohol played a factor," McTaggert said.

Traffic on Elverta Road was delayed while the site measurements were taken by CHP officers. The original witness has yet to be interviewed, but investigators believe there may have been others who saw what happened.

"If there is anybody else that did witness the collision it would be great to get a hold of me at the North Sacramento Area CHP office, and that would be great information to have," McTaggert said.

The coroner has yet to release the identity of the driver pending notification of relatives.