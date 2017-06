Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Guests were invited to the Sacramento Zoo's 90th birthday celebration Saturday to learn more about the historical part of the city and the new plans in the works.

Bounce houses, music and plenty of games were free with regular admission.

The zoo says they will be presenting some new branding and architectural ideas in the coming months as a part of their 15 to 20 year "Master Plan." That includes an update to their current reptile house through the addition of new animals.