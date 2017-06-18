Stockton Residents Head to the Water in Attempt to Beat the Heat

STOCKTON — Hundreds of people went out to Weber Point in Stockton to beat the triple-digit heat on Sunday.

Kids and adults alike enjoyed the water spouts that shot 20 feet into the air.

“It’s really cold, but that’s OK because it’s really hot,” a young boy named Michael told Fox40.

For the grown ups, fighting for space in the water isn’t a problem, at least not got Angie Romero.

“I’m a lot bigger and pretty aggressive, so I can get in there,” Romero said.

Along the San Joaquin River in Lathrop, FOX40 spotted families fishing in the shade.

“As long as we’re in the shade it’s OK, but once you get in the sun it’s too hot,” says James Orenda.

Water says and water fixtures will remain popular this week with high temps expected for the remainder of the week.